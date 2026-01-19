Trump Tells Norway's PM The U.S. Needs To Control Greenland

Donald Trump is blaming the country of Norway for not awarding him a Nobel Peace Prize ... and he's using that as a reason to escalate his threats to take over Greenland -- from Denmark -- all displayed in a letter from Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Støre sent a text message Sunday to Trump on behalf of both himself and Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, asking if they could set up a meeting to discuss several hot-topic issues -- particularly Trump's ongoing threats to invade Greenland, The Independent reports.

Trump responded and accused Norway of snubbing him for last year's Nobel Peace Prize, which went to Maria Corina Machado. But the government of Norway is not involved with the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decisions about awarding the prizes, as Støre pointed out.

Trump said in his reply he no longer has an "obligation to think purely of Peace" -- an ironic statement coming from someone obsessed with getting the Peace Prize. Trump frequently claims he's stopped 8 wars.

Trump said in his message Denmark can't protect Greenland from Russia and China -- though there's no indication either country has designs on the world's largest island. Trump says the United States has done more for NATO than any other country -- so therefore the alliance should force Denmark to surrender Greenland to the U.S.

Trump has said the U.S. needs Greenland for national security purposes.