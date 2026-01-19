Josh Shapiro Claims Kamala Harris' Team Asked Him If He'd Spied for Israel

Josh Shapiro went through an extensive vetting process while Kamala Harris figured out who she wanted as a running mate for her 2024 presidential campaign ... and he says he was asked if he'd ever spied for Israel.

The governor of Pennsylvania wrote about his experience with the former vice president's team in his upcoming memoir, "Where We Keep the Light," and he claimed his views on Israel were a hot topic with her advisors, reports The New York Times.

Shapiro, who is Jewish and has been outspoken about his support for Israel, said he was asked if he'd ever been in communication with any Israeli undercover agents ... and whether he'd ever been a double agent.

Shapiro said he knew the people asking him about his connections to Israel were simply doing their jobs, but added their actions "said a lot about some of the people around the VP."

He added, while he felt the vetting sessions had been "completely professional and businesslike," he wondered if he was being asked about his views on Israel solely because of his religion.

Shapiro said "had a knot in my stomach" throughout the vetting process.