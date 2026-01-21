Trump Rules Out Taking Greenland by 'Force' in Speech at Davos

President Donald Trump finally confirmed he wouldn't deploy U.S. military to forcibly take over Greenland ... following weeks of speculation about his plans for the world's largest island.

POTUS spoke about Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, claiming the U.S. had controlled the island as a trustee during World War II before giving it back to Denmark, Fox News reports. The U.S. helped defend Greenland from Nazi Germany, but never held it as a formal trustee.

Trump said the United States has never "asked for anything" in its NATO membership ... and acknowledged the alliance doesn't permit any member nation to take control of Greenland from Denmark.

He added ... "We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that. Okay, now everyone say, 'oh good.' That's probably the biggest statement I made because people thought I would use force. I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

Trump said he holds "tremendous respect" for the citizens of Greenland and Denmark -- but reiterated he thinks the U.S. needs to own the island for national and global security.

ICYMI ... 47 first floated the idea of taking control of Greenland, an autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark, in 2019 during his first term as president ... and he's been ramping up pressure on Denmark over the past few months.