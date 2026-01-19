St. Paul Police Open Investigation After ICE Protest at Church

The St. Paul Police Dept. has opened an investigation after anti-ICE protesters crashed a church service ... and Don Lemon may be ensnared.

St. Paul police tell TMZ … the department is actively working the Sunday incident as a disorderly conduct investigation.

Play video content TikTok/@donlemon

Due to the open case, police declined all other questions ... including whether Lemon was exempt from the investigation.

The DOJ said Monday an investigation had been opened ... and hinted that Lemon is part of the probe. Police tell TMZ they have not heard from the feds ... and their investigation is independent.

Police were called by several Cities Church parishioners, reporting approximately 30 to 40 protesters interrupted services ... because they believed a pastor works for ICE. Don Lemon was on scene working as an independent journalist ... and was live-streaming as he tried to interview the lead pastor on the spot. The man, identified as David Easterwood, was not present.