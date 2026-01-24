U.S. Citizen Killed By Federal Agents in Minnesota Identified

The U.S. citizen shot to death by federal agents in Minneapolis has been identified.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti -- a 37-year-old man -- was the individual killed by feds, according to the Associated Press, which cites Pretti's parents. AP says Pretti is an ICU nurse.

Pretti's family also told the AP Alex was an avid outdoorsman who'd taken to protesting in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good death earlier this month. His parents told him to be careful while protesting in a recent conversation

Alex's father, Michael Pretti, added, "He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset. He felt that doing the protesting was a way to express that, you know, his care for others.”

Video of the harrowing incident has gone viral online ... with several masked agents standing over a man they're apparently in a violent confrontation with.

Eventually, one pulls out a weapon and fires multiple shots at the man lying on the ground ... and officials have since said he wasn't the only officer to fire shots.

Department of Homeland Security officials have said he approached officers with a weapon. However, state authorities say Pretti was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry the weapon. He has no serious criminal history, they add.

Pretti's death led to protesters gathering in the streets and law enforcement officers firing off tear gas to disperse the crowd. City officials like Mayor Jacob Frey have asked citizens to remain peaceful while also calling on the Trump administration to remove federal agents from the city.

Pretti isn't the first person who has been shot by federal agents in the city this month. As you know, Good was shot and killed by officers in her car earlier this month, while an unnamed Venezuelan man was shot in the leg in a separate incident.

We've also reached out to Pretti's family ... so far, no word back.