NBA Postpones Timberwolves Game After Fatal Shooting, Unrest In Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves won't be tipping off this afternoon against Steph Curry's Warriors -- the NBA has postponed the matchup -- after a fatal shooting involving federal law enforcement spurred on civil unrest Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

"The National Basketball Association game scheduled for today between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed," the NBA announced a short time ago.

"The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community."

The shooting occurred shortly after 9AM local time, when 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti was involved in a confrontation with a group of feds ... which turned deadly.

"DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun," the Department of Homeland Security said, adding, "The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted."

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."

A bystander captured video of the harrowing scene, which has gone viral.

Despite DHS' accounting of the events, many politicians, including Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, and Minnesota governor Tim Walz, expressed outrage, demanding ICE leave the state.

Shortly after the lethal shooting, people flocked to the scene where they clashed with law enforcement.

"About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement," DHS said.