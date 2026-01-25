National Guard Arrives in Minneapolis After Fatal Alex Pretti Shooting

The Minnesota National Guard arrived in Minneapolis Saturday night after Gov. Tim Walz mobilized troops to protect a federal building and the area connected to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

The footage shows Guard vehicles and personnel moving into the city as tensions remain high following the shooting and the release of new video that has raised serious questions about the government’s initial account of the incident.

As we reported ... newly surfaced video of Pretti's killing captures the entire encounter between him and a large group of Department of Homeland Security officers from start to finish.

Play video content CNN

The video shows Pretti directing traffic before officers appear to ask him to move out of the street, which he does. As Pretti walks toward the sidewalk, a DHS officer is seen forcefully pushing a woman to the ground. Pretti moves toward her to help her up, at which point officers pepper-spray both individuals and drag Pretti to the ground.

The footage never shows Pretti pulling a weapon. As officers swarm him, one officer appears to remove a gun that Pretti had a legal permit to carry, and moments later another officer fires nine shots, killing him.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Trump administration officials described Pretti as a domestic terrorist who intended to harm law enforcement. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the incident appeared to involve someone attempting to inflict "maximum damage," while Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bonvino defended the shooting as justified.

However, the video appears to contradict those claims. While Pretti was carrying a firearm, he had a valid permit, and there is no evidence he ever brandished or pointed the weapon.