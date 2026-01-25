Barack & Michelle Obama Break Silence on Alex Pretti Killing

Barack and Michelle Obama released a strong-worded joint statement Sunday, breaking their silence on the killing of Alex Pretti, making one thing clear ... "This has to stop."

Calling Pretti's death a heartbreaking tragedy that "should be a wake-up call to every American," the former president and first lady said no matter what political party you align with, our collective core values as a nation are "increasingly under assault."

The couple stated that while federal law enforcement have a difficult job, they have a duty to work with state and local officials to carry out their work in a lawful and accountable way. But "that's not what we're seeing in Minnesota," they wrote.

The Obamas slammed the Trump administration for seeming "eager to escalate the situation," as chaos spreads in the streets of Minnesota.

"This has to stop," they said plainly. "I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals."