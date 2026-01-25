New Close-Up Video Shows Moments Before Alex Pretti Was Fatally Shot

Play video content

A new video from the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis continues to show a dramatically different picture than the government narrative, and it undercuts claims made by top Trump officials about what really happened.

The clip -- shot from inside a car right where Pretti was killed -- captures chaotic, close-up moments as Department of Homeland Security officers confront Pretti. In the footage, the bystander who's filming in their car is heard screaming "Holy sh*t! Oh my god!" just as an agent fires the fatal shots.

In the video, a DHS officer violently pushes a woman to the ground. Pretti appears to move toward her to help her up, and agents then pepper spray both Pretti and the woman before dragging Pretti to the ground. At no point in the clip does Pretti appear to draw or brandish a weapon.

As the agents swarm him, one officer appears to pull a handgun -- believed to be Pretti's legally permitted firearm -- from his waistband just before another agent fires multiple shots, striking him fatally. You never see Pretti ever pointing the weapon at agents.

Pretti was seen trying to help someone rather than attacking officers -- which contradicts statements from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bonvino, who claimed Pretti posed a threat to law enforcement and had hostile intent.