President Trump Criticizes Alex Pretti for Possessing 'Very Powerful' Gun

We're Looking Into It, But He Did Have a Fully Loaded Gun!!!

President Trump is chiming in again on the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal Border Patrol agent in Minnesota, saying his administration is looking into the matter while also criticizing Pretti for carrying a "very powerful, fully loaded" gun.

On Sunday, Trump phoned Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Dawsey, telling him federal investigators are "reviewing everything" regarding Pretti's killing before they make a final determination. When Dawsey asked Trump if the Border Patrol agent who shot Pretti was in the right, the president dodged the question.

Play video content Drop Site News

Trump then took a swipe at Pretti, saying, “I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn’t play good either.”

As you know, Pretti was gunned down by the Border Patrol agent on a Minneapolis street Saturday. Federal officials defended the agent, claiming he shot the 37-year-old intensive care nurse -- who was armed with a pistol -- because he feared for his life.

But multiple videos taken by eyewitnesses have surfaced on social media, completely contradicting federal officials' claims.

During his interview with the WSJ, Trump addressed whether immigration enforcement officers will ever leave Minneapolis -- and the commander-in-chief seemed open to the idea. He said "we will leave" at some point, and also gave the agents props for the "phenomenal job” they've done.