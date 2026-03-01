Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Iranians Party in the Streets After Assassination of Their Supreme Leader: Video

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iranians Dance On His Grave After U.S. Led Strike

By TMZ Staff
Published
iran-celebrations-main-getty-1
Getty

The people of Iran are so happy Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed Saturday by a U.S.-Israeli military strike, they're celebrating in the streets around the country.

In a video on social media, scores of Iranians are seen partying in the streets following an overnight airstrike Saturday that killed Khamenei at his compound in downtown Tehran.

Check out the clip ... which shows Iranians dancing, cheering, playing music, honking horns and flashing peace signs in the cities of Karaj, Fuladshahr and Borazjan.

Ali Khamenei donald trump truth social
Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

President Donald Trump couldn't be happier either with Khamenei's demise. 47 posted a message on Truth Social Saturday, proudly announcing Khamenei's death and calling him "one of the most evil people in History."

Trump also bragged Khamenei was unable to avoid highly sophisticated U.S.-Israeli intelligence that took out him and other Iranian leaders at the compound.  

Iranians in other parts of the world also celebrated the killing of Khamenei from Madrid to London to Berlin to the United States.

In Los Angeles, which has the largest Iranian population in the U.S., many American flag-waving Iranians openly expressed their support for Trump, chanting the MAGA-like slogan, "Make Iran Great Again."

The big question now is ... Who's gonna replace Khamenei and guide the country into a new era? No one knows the answer just yet.

Related articles