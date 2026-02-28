Donald Trump Dances At Fundraiser Just Before Iran Airstrikes

President Donald Trump authorized a major attack on Iran Saturday, reportedly leaving hundreds dead and even more injured ... but first, he had to dance.

Last night before bombs fell in Iran, President Trump made an appearance at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago and danced to the song "God Bless the USA" before bidding the guests farewell.



In videos going viral online, Trump is seen dancing during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago to "God Bless the USA" in his trademark stilted jig. But, it wasn't all play. At the end of his dance, he turned to the person filming and said, "We gotta go work. I gotta go to work!"

According to The New York Times, the event was the second of at least 2 fundraisers being held this year for a Trump-supporting super PAC. The first event took place January 31 at Trump National Golf Club near D.C. Both events reportedly cost $1 million to attend.

As we reported ... the United States and Israel orchestrated a joint attack on Iran with Trump making his intentions clear, saying ... "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

In retaliation, Iran fired a first wave of missiles and drone attacks toward Israel. CNN said there were also multiple reports of explosions in Dubai, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The US has bases in each of those territories.