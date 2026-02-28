Iranian American Sam Asghari Applauds U.S. Strike on Iran

Britney Spears' Iranian American ex-husband Sam Asghari is applauding America for joining forces with Israel and striking Iran Saturday.

The actor and model -- who was born in Tehran but is an American citizen -- thanked the U.S. military while speaking to TMZ about the major military move on the Middle Eastern country, noting ... "Your sacrifice protects the freedoms that gave me my life and my opportunities. I’m proud to be an American."

On the other hand, he adds that "war is never a good thing" ... and he prays for "a peaceful outcome, for the protection of innocent lives, and for a future where freedom and peace win."

His hope is that everyone can build a better world together, and says "it means a lot to see hope" for the people of his home country.

Sam previously told the NY Post he supported the Trump administration taking military action in Iran to bring an end to its decades-long regime.

As you know, America and the IDF launched attacks on Iran Saturday to topple the regime in Tehran after they began rebuilding their vault of nuclear weapons the U.S. claimed to have destroyed last year.