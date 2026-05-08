Alleged WHCD Shooter Asks Judge to Remove Jeanine Pirro, Todd Blanche from Case

The man accused of shooting up the White House Correspondents' Dinner wants some top government lawyers cut from the case ... arguing there's a conflict of interest because they were at the event and among those allegedly targeted.

Attorneys for Cole Allen submitted a motion Thursday night asking the judge to disqualify U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche because they're "purported victims and witnesses in this case." The motion cites Justice Department rules advising employees to recuse themselves from criminal investigations where they may have a conflict of interest.

His legal team further argues Pirro and Blanche have a personal relationship with President Donald Trump and have made numerous media appearances -- such as a CNN interview by Pirro -- and social media posts about being at the shooting, exemplifying a personal interest.

The motion reads ... "Their active involvement in the prosecution of Mr. Allen therefore creates grave concerns about whether they are making prosecutorial decisions as representatives of the government or as witnesses."

Play video content Video: Cole Allen Shooting at Secret Service Officer at Correspondents’ Dinner X / @USAttyPirro

As you know, Allen is accused of bolting through a security checkpoint one floor above the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. on April 25 ... carrying a handgun, a shotgun, and multiple knives.

Officials say Allen fired the shotgun at an officer, hitting his bulletproof vest. Shots were fired back at Allen, but they missed ... and cops eventually brought Allen down and slapped the cuffs on him.

Play video content Video: Jeanine Pirro Speaks On Cole Allen's Manifesto Fox 10 Phoenix

Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and two gun counts.

He was in court Monday ... during which Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui shockingly apologized for the conditions of his jailing. As we told you, he was on suicide watch in a "safe cell," unable to make phone calls or have visitors (outside of his lawyers), and was never given a Bible despite asking multiple times.