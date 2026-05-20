LAPD Called To Johnny Depp's Los Angeles Home

Johnny Depp's home got a visit from police officers yesterday ... they weren't there for Taco Tuesday, they were called for a report of an alleged trespasser ... and it sounds like she's becoming a frequent nuisance.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... LAPD got a call around 4 PM for a trespassing suspect at Johnny's famous West Hollywood home.

We're told the person who called police told LAPD a female suspect was sitting at the front gate at the bottom of the hill, and they'd been spotted at the property a few times over the weekend.

Our sources say cops were advised the alleged trespasser tried to leave a message for Johnny and was spotted filming the property.