LAPD Called To Johnny Depp's Los Angeles Home
Johnny Depp Nightmare On WeHo Street ... Cops Rush To L.A. Pad
Johnny Depp's home got a visit from police officers yesterday ... they weren't there for Taco Tuesday, they were called for a report of an alleged trespasser ... and it sounds like she's becoming a frequent nuisance.
Law enforcement tells TMZ ... LAPD got a call around 4 PM for a trespassing suspect at Johnny's famous West Hollywood home.
We're told the person who called police told LAPD a female suspect was sitting at the front gate at the bottom of the hill, and they'd been spotted at the property a few times over the weekend.
Our sources say cops were advised the alleged trespasser tried to leave a message for Johnny and was spotted filming the property.
LAPD raced over to Johnny's ... but by the time they got there, we're told the suspect was gone, and no arrests were made.