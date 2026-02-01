Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable on Set of New 'A Christmas Carol'
Bah, humbug!!! Johnny Depp Unrecognizable in Major H'wood Return As Scrooge
Johnny Depp got a makeover from the Ghost of Christmas Future ... he looks about 20 years older for his turn as Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming "A Christmas Carol" adaptation -- and we have the first looks from set.
Wearing prosthetics to help channel the classic Charles Dickens character, the usually dashing actor looks old and decrepit in pics from January 28.
Depp is in the middle of shooting "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol" in London. While he's appeared in smaller projects lately -- e.g. 2024's "Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness" -- this marks his first major Hollywood studio movie since 2019's "Waiting for the Barbarians."
The Oscar-nominated actor stepped away from the bigger-budget films after his defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard. The actress was found liable on all 3 counts of defamation regarding the now-infamous 2018 op-ed she wrote referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."