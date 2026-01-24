Amber Heard Laments Losing 'Ability to Speak' After Johnny Depp Trial

Depp Trial Took Away My Ability to Tell My Story

Amber Heard says her voice has felt drowned out since the Johnny Depp trial ... lamenting the loss of her story in a new documentary.

The actress appears in the new doc "Silenced" which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Saturday ... and she reflects on her legal battle with her ex-husband in the clip -- including the impact it's had on speaking her truth.

Heard said, "I didn’t understand it could get so much worse for me as a woman, using my voice. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don’t want to tell my story, In fact, I don’t want to use my voice anymore. That’s the problem."

As you know ... Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she claimed he physically abused him in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post.

A jury ultimately sided with Depp and awarded him millions of dollars in damages ... while the jury sided with Heard in her countersuit.

Heard has retreated from the spotlight in recent years ... moving to Spain in the aftermath of the verdict and welcoming twins last year.