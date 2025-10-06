Charlize Theron Seemingly Gives Cold Shoulder to Johnny Depp at Dior Show

Charlize Theron seemingly ignored Johnny Depp at last week's Dior Fashion Week show in Paris, France — and now video has surfaced of the awkward moment.

Check it out ... Charlize approaches Brigitte Macron — the wife of French prez Emmanuel Macron — and French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault with Johnny standing next to them at last Thursday's event.

The actress greets Arnault and Macron with soft kisses on each of their cheeks before pivoting and walking away — right past Johnny without so much as a look.

Johnny just stands there and turns his head only to watch Charlize leave him in the dust. It's not clear, though, if Charlize meant to snub Johnny or if she simply didn't see her fellow actor behind his sunglasses and fedora hat.

But a source familiar with the situation tells us it was "super hectic at the event" and Charlize may have indeed not seen Johnny.

As you may know, the two have worked on only one movie together over the years — the 1999 film, "The Astronaut's Wife."

But they both are tied to Dior ... Johnny promotes Dior's Savage aftershave in commercials, and Charlize stars in Dior's J'Adore ads.