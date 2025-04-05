Johnny Depp Dons Cowboy Hat, Shoots New Ad For Dior in Spain

Looks Like A Cowboy at New Ad Shoot!!!

Johnny Depp's saddling up for a new Dior commercial ... donning a cowboy hat and a Clint Eastwood-style poncho while shooting in the desert.

The actor shot the spot in the hills of Villaspesa, Spain -- the same country where ex Amber Heard lives now, BTW -- looking rugged against the dry countryside.

Johnny took direction -- not a problem for a veteran actor like him -- from the director ... and, he even waved to a few onlookers, all smiles on location.

Depp held a drink in hand at one point ... unclear exactly what he was sipping on, but it looks like water withe lemon, a nice drink for a hot afternoon in Spain.

Of course, Dior is one of the few brands that backed Johnny after Heard accused him of abuse ... while many other film productions and business partnerships dropped him.

Johnny signed a new deal with the company back in 2022 -- months after his legal victory over Amber reportedly worth $20 million.

Depp's also landed some new projects since his court win ... including an upcoming flick in which he's playing the devil himself, Satan.