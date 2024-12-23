Amber Heard Supports Blake Lively as Johnny Depp Used Same PR Team as Baldoni

Amber Heard is publicly voicing support for Blake Lively and her sexual harassment case against her "It Ends with Us" costar Justin Baldoni ... saying she's been in Blake's shoes.

Heard says, "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive."

She released that statement Monday to NBC News, because Amber's ex-husband, Johnny Depp, used the same crisis PR team as Baldoni during his 2022 defamation battle with Amber.

TMZ broke the story ... Blake's now filed a complaint against Baldoni for hiring the PR team to allegedly orchestrate a PR smear campaign against her.

Amber doesn't say it explicitly, but certainly insinuates, the PR team did the same to her while she battled Depp ... who ended up winning in the court of law, and, at the time, many also said he won in the court of public opinion. Amber's unspoken point here seems to be she got the shaft, publicly, due to the efforts of Depp's publicists.

Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman responded to Heard's statement, telling NBC News, "TAG PR must be the most powerful group of publicists the world has ever seen for it to be able to completely change the perception of both Amber Heard and Blake Lively."