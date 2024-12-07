Amber Heard Strolls In Madrid with Daughter Oonagh After Baby No. 2 News

Amber Heard was glowing with joy after it was announced that baby #2 is on the way -- spotted taking a leisurely stroll with her daughter through the charming streets of Spain.

The actress was all smiles in Madrid on Friday, carrying her 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, as they soaked up some sweet mommy-and-me time.

Looked like a full-on family affair, with Amber's sister Whitney Henriquez joining the stroll, her own little one also in tow.

Play video content

As we know, the "Aquaman" star has been soaking up life in Spain ever since her headline-grabbing defamation trial wrapped up in 2022.

News broke just Thursday that Amber’s expecting baby no. 2 -- but according to her spokesperson, it’s still early days, and details are still under wraps.