Ryan Gosling Movie 'The Fall Guy' Criticized For Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Joke

Ryan Gosling's new action flick is stirring up controversy ... 'cause fans are pissed about a throwaway line in the final film -- and, it's all about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

"The Fall Guy" -- which is out Friday, but seems to have been viewed by some via advanced screenings -- contains a joke at one point about the volatile former couple, specifically focused on their knockdown/drag-out fights from when they were still together.

In the flick, Emily Blunt and "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham -- playing a director and movie producer -- reportedly walk into a totally wrecked star's trailer ... when Waddingham quips, "It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here."

That's apparently the extent of the comment ... but, people are still pissed about it -- basically arguing jokes about domestic violence, in general, have no place in the film/TV world today.

Of course, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in 2015 before separating just 15 months later ... and, in 2019, their relationship received renewed attention when JD sued AH for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence.

Play video content 6/1/22

After years of litigation -- and a trial broadcast for millions to watch -- a jury ruled mostly in favor of Depp ... awarding him millions in damage. Heard was also awarded a couple million for her countersuit.

The team behind 'Fall Guy' tried to play the yearslong conflict for laughs -- and, is now dealing with a ton of vitriol before the movie's even in theaters.