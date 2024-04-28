Ryan Gosling's Surprise Appearance At Universal Studios Stunt Show
Ryan Gosling Action-Packed Surprise ... For Universal 'Fall Guy' Stunt Show
Ryan Gosling had hearts and pulses racing ... when he made a surprise cameo at Universal Studios Hollywood's stunt show inspired by his new flick "The Fall Guy."
Ry popped up onstage during the promotional "Waterworld" pre-show, 'The Fall Guy Stuntacular.'
After jet skiers showed off some stunts, director of 'Fall Guy' David Leitch appeared onstage and brought Ryan out to be part of the show.
As Leitch starts to try and get Gosling in on the action he protests saying, “No, I just came out to say hi.”
RG gave the audience a pitch for the picture ... telling the audience, “The film’s a comedy, it’s a drama, it’s a love letter to the stunt community. It’s been getting really great reviews, so check it out, if you feel like it.”
Ryan plays stuntman Colt Seavers in the pic, who takes a break from work for his physical and mental health, only to be pulled back into a gig when his ex's new movie's star goes missing.
"The Fall Guy" opens May 3 and the stun pre-show runs through May 19.
Though it's unclear if Gosling will make future appearances at the Universal show ... couldn't hurt to grab some passes just in case🤷🏻♂️