Ryan Gosling And 'SNL' Cast Repeatedly Break Character

... Cast Can't Keep It Together Either

Ryan Gosling continued his tradition of breaking character on 'SNL' ... and this time, the entire cast had trouble keeping it together.

Ryan hosted 'SNL' for the third time Saturday ... and just like his previous visits, he struggled to maintain his composure during most of the sketches -- much to the delight of the audience.

The cold open reunited Gosling with Kate McKinnon for the 3rd installment of their infamous "Close Encounters" skit ... where the "Barbie" actor could not keep from laughing as Kate demonstrated how "aliens" had observed Ryan's character's privates during their alleged abduction.

Hilarity ensued in a skit with Ryan playing a recently engaged man -- alongside his fiancee, played by comedian Chloe Fineman -- who's having 2nd thoughts about marriage.

But, the penultimate parody was when the wheels really fell off ... during a "Beavis and Butt-Head" spoof costarring Heidi Gardner.

Beavis (played by Gosling) and Butt-Head (played by Mikey Day) proved too much for Gardner, causing the seasoned comedian to crack.

The last satire of the evening involved Ryan and Fineman recreating a scene from the film "Erin Brockovich."

Chloe played Julia Roberts's role of the main character ... and Ryan took on the part of her biker boyfriend George.

The two broke character multiple times ... with the 2024 Best Supporting Actor nominee having to reattach his half-fallen-off mustache mid-sketch.