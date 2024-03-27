Eva Mendes Explains Why She Stopped Acting After Kids with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes put her acting career on the back burner after having kids with Ryan Gosling -- something she's happy with ... as she has no issue with him bringing home the bacon.

The actress talked to "Today" about a number of things in an interview this week -- and she touched on her work-life dynamic with her partner ... with whom she's been with for several years now. Eva and Ryan share two daughters... a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old.

Eva Mendes opened up to TODAY about her now-partner Ryan Gosling:



"I've never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be."

On the topic of stepping away from acting, Eva says it was a no-brainer -- adding that she values being a full-time mom and spending time with her children, which she says is just as much work. EM also says she pursues other opportunities, but just does it from home.

She explains, "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Ok, he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here.'" In other words, she's fine with Ryan being the breadwinner in the family ... and he most certainly is raking in the dough.

The guy stays booked and busy -- and he's also been acting in some of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory ... including in "Barbie," not to mention tons of action flicks.

Eva went on to heap on praise for Ryan over his work ethic -- reflecting on their time together on set while shooting "The Place Beyond the Pines."

She says, "I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his costars as best as they can be." Eva explains she pretty much stopped working after that.

Even though Ryan is very active in Hollywood ... Eva's made clear of late that he's also very much involved in their home life. If he doesn't have to be on the scene, he's with their fam ... something we've seen time and again, as they all lay low in the Santa Barbara area.