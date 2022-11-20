Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling 'Husband,' Further Fuels Marriage Speculation

Play video content Channel 9/TODAY

Eva Mendes may have let the cat out of the bag on whether she's hitched to Ryan Gosling or not ... but doesn't really seem to care to confirm one way or another.

The actress appears to have spilled the beans during an interview Friday with Channel Nine's "Today" show down in Australia ... during which she discussed some charity work she's doing there as RG films his latest movie, "The Fall Guy."

The hosts were asking how and she the family were getting along, and that's when EM refers to Ryan as her "husband" -- not thinking twice about it and not correcting herself either.

On its face, it seems Eva is confirming longtime speculation that she and Ryan are, in fact, married -- this after 11 years together and two shared children later. Not just this, but a recent pic she not-so-subtly posted is also fueling the rumor mill anew.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's a photo of her wrist with a tattoo reading ... "de gosling," which could mean she's taken his last name, as is custom in Spanish culture. Eva addressed this photo recently during her press run down under, clarifying she got it years ago and jokingly wondering ... "Who's to say we aren't (married) already?" EM went on to say she likes to keep it a mystery.