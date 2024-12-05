Amber Heard Expecting Second Child

Amber Heard's having another kid ... and, while it's early in the pregnancy, the star's very excited -- according to reports.

People broke the story ... citing a spokesperson who says the actress is expecting a second baby -- though because it's so early in the process, they're keeping much of the information close to the chest.

That said, the spokesperson says Amber's very excited to be adding a new family member for herself and her 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.

Paige was born back in 2021 ... with Amber breaking the news three months after her daughter's birth -- saying she wanted to have a child and do it on her own terms.

While she's establishing her family, Amber's not in a new relationship as far as we know ... like we mentioned, she said she wanted to have a kid on her own terms -- sans partner it appears.

Heard has kept her dating life lowkey lately -- but there have been relationship rumors about directors Bianca Butti and Andrés Muschietti in the past few years.

Of course, her relationship with Johnny Depp got very contentious ... ending in the famous defamation trial in 2022.

Seems Amber's turning the page on all the drama ... and, diving headfirst into new motherhood once again.