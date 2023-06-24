Amber Heard Bounces Back With New Film After Johnny Depp Trial Loss

Amber Heard has bounced back from her devastating defeat in her defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp ... making her triumphant return to the silver screen and a huge splash at an Italian film festival.

The actress -- who seemed down for the count after a civil jury awarded Depp over $10 million in damages at their 2022 trial -- arrived at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her new film with costar Luca Calvani.

Amber was all smiles and laughter as she sipped drinks with Calvani -- proving nobody is defined by one bad moment in time ... and for Amber, that means the Depp case.

Amber also looked radiant in a white top, cream-colored skirt and black shoes as she mingled with the masses to promote her new movie in which she plays a widowed American psychiatrist who flies to Colombia to investigate the case of a disturbed child allegedly possessed by the devil.