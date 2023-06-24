Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Amber Heard Bounces Back With New Film After Johnny Depp Trial Loss

Amber Heard All Smiles At New Film Premiere ... Returns To Acting

6/24/2023 6:39 AM PT
Amber Heard at 69th Taormina Film Festival
Launch Gallery
HEARD'S HAPPY RETURN Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Amber Heard has bounced back from her devastating defeat in her defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp ... making her triumphant return to the silver screen and a huge splash at an Italian film festival.

amber heard
Backgrid

The actress -- who seemed down for the count after a civil jury awarded Depp over $10 million in damages at their 2022 trial -- arrived at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her new film with costar Luca Calvani.

amber heard
Backgrid

Amber was all smiles and laughter as she sipped drinks with Calvani -- proving nobody is defined by one bad moment in time ... and for Amber, that means the Depp case.

Amazon Miracle-INLINE-PROMO-hulu

Amber also looked radiant in a white top, cream-colored skirt and black shoes as she mingled with the masses to promote her new movie in which she plays a widowed American psychiatrist who flies to Colombia to investigate the case of a disturbed child allegedly possessed by the devil.

It certainly appears Amber has ripped a page out of the Lindsay Lohan playbook ... You might recall ... Lindsey also made a comeback from her drug and alcohol problems to star in the 2022 Netflix movie, "Falling for Christmas" -- her first major film role in years.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later