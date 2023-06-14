Amber Heard Says She's Very Happy Living in Spain, Speaking Spanish Fluently

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Amber Heard I'm Very Happy Living in Spain ... Speaking Fluent Spanish!!!

6/14/2023 1:15 PM PT
LOVING SPAIN
Amber Heard says she's loving her new life in Spain, far from her old life back in Hollywood ... and she's certainly feeling comfortable, speaking the native tongue fluently.

Amber was in good spirits Wednesday after having lunch in Madrid, answering questions from paps after being seen for the first time since forking over her million-dollar IOU to her ex, Johnny Depp.

The questions and Amber's responses are all in Spanish, so it's clear she's got the language down.

Amber says she's very happy in Spain and she hopes she can spend more time there because she loves living in the country with her daughter, Oonagh.

Remember ... Amber moved to Spain after losing last year's defamation trial to Johnny, which saw her insurance company recently pay him $1 million.

6/1/22
RULING IN FAVOR OF DEPP

TMZ broke the story ... Johnny's spreading the million around 5 different charities near and dear to his heart, staying true to his stance that the defamation trial was about clearing his name and not about breaking Amber's bank.

A year after some dramatic courtroom moments, Amber and Johnny are both living separate and happy lives ... he's the toast of Hollywood, and she's left the biz for a change in scenery.

