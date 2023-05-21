Johnny Depp Taking Movie Comeback Seriously, Less Partying More Health and Rest

Johnny Depp knows this is a pivotal moment in his career, and a real chance to get back his A-list Hollywood status ... so, that's exactly why he's focusing on the important stuff to get his mind right.

Sources connected to the actor tell us his recent stop at the Cannes Film Festival -- where he premiered his movie "Jeanne du Barry" -- was different from years before. We're told, back in the day, Johnny would've attended every after-party and stayed up late.

Our sources say after Tuesday's premiere, he made the decision to head back to his room early to make sure he got enough rest and to prepare for another day of media interviews.

We're told Johnny's experienced "an evolution in terms of prioritizing his health and rest" while also really picking things up with his work.

After Cannes, Depp flew to London to do Jeff Beck's tribute show with Eric Clapton and several other guitar greats -- and then he's hitting the road with his band Hollywood Vampires.

From there, he'll jump right into directing duties on "Modi," starring Al Pacino.

Depp's certainly been welcomed back by his adoring fans, and even corporations -- remember that new $20 million deal with Dior -- so it's no surprise he wants to strike while the iron's hot and capitalize on all the positive attention.

As for Amber Heard, she's hightailed it to Spain where she lives a much more quiet life with her kiddo.

