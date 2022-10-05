Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Johnny Depp Performs Concert In Front of His Lawyers From Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp MY LAWYERS ROCK ... Here For My D.C. Concert!!!

10/5/2022 10:46 AM PT
SplashNews.com

Johnny Depp is still super close with the lawyers who helped him defeat Amber Heard in court ... he made sure they were treated like royalty at his first U.S. concert since the trial.

Johnny kicked off his nationwide tour with Jeff Beck Tuesday at The Anthem in Washington D.C. with his attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew getting some of the best seats in the house.

Camille and Ben, who successfully represented Johnny in his big legal victory over his ex-wife in nearby Virginia this summer, were beaming as they snapped photos backstage ... with VIP passes hanging from their necks.

ben chew johnny depp camille vasquez
Ben's not just a suit ... he looks like he could fit in at any music festival ... and Camille's looking chic as always, dressed in all black.

johnny depp
Johnny's been big on music following the trial, recording an album with Jeff and playing shows all over Europe. Now, they're embarking on a U.S. tour, with upcoming concerts in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, just to name a few.

Meanwhile, Amber's over in Spain hanging with her 1-year-old daughter.

