Johnny Depp Performs Concert In Front of His Lawyers From Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp is still super close with the lawyers who helped him defeat Amber Heard in court ... he made sure they were treated like royalty at his first U.S. concert since the trial.

Johnny kicked off his nationwide tour with Jeff Beck Tuesday at The Anthem in Washington D.C. with his attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew getting some of the best seats in the house.

Camille and Ben, who successfully represented Johnny in his big legal victory over his ex-wife in nearby Virginia this summer, were beaming as they snapped photos backstage ... with VIP passes hanging from their necks.

Ben's not just a suit ... he looks like he could fit in at any music festival ... and Camille's looking chic as always, dressed in all black.

Johnny's been big on music following the trial, recording an album with Jeff and playing shows all over Europe. Now, they're embarking on a U.S. tour, with upcoming concerts in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, just to name a few.