Johnny Depp Stopped by Swarm of Fans In Paris

Johnny Depp's back in the City of Love, and still feeling lots of it from fans waiting for him wherever he goes in the French capital.

JD was leaving a restaurant in Paris early Thursday morning when he ran into a wall of supporters -- fans hoping to get some pics and autographs from the actor/rock star.

It was an offer he couldn't resist, as the guy said Bonsoir, and signed what he could before making his way out of there.

Johnny's in Paris to shoot his first film since the trial against Amber Heard -- he's playing King Louis XV in Maïwenn's "Jeanne du Barry."

Johnny recently made headlines after being seen out with a mystery woman ... while many believed the redhead in question was a new flame, we learned she's his French teacher for the upcoming film.

As we reported, Amber recently filed to appeal the $10.3M verdict in her defamation case ... a spokesperson for the actress told us, "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment."