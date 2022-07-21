Amber Heard Files Appeal of Verdict in Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amber Heard is officially appealing the verdict in her defamation case with Johnny Depp.

Amber's attorneys filed the necessary documents Thursday in Fairfax County, Virginia to appeal the $10.3 million judgment a jury ordered her last month to pay her ex-husband.

The jury also ruled Johnny had to pay Amber $2 million, so effectively she owes him $8.3 mil in damages -- but she had vowed since the day of the verdict that she would appeal.

As we reported, Amber also filed a motion requesting a new trial, because one of the jurors in the case had come to court when it was actually his father who received the jury summons. However, the judge rejected that motion.

Johnny doesn't seem concerned Amber's followed through on appealing the verdict. His rep tells TMZ ... "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

Daily Mail first reported Amber's appeal.