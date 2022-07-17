Johnny Depp Continues Music Gigs in Italy, With Cute Red-Head in Tow

Johnny Depp is a man about town -- perhaps even more so now that the Amber Heard drama seems to finally be in his rear-view ... and on the horizon, maybe a new flame!

JD was seen stepping out in Italy Sunday, where he's in town to perform for the Umbria Jazz Festival alongside fellow rocker Jeff Beck. As you know ... the duo are kind of a two-man band right now -- and they've been ensconced in performance for a month-plus.

Here, we see Johnny getting out of a van on his way to rehearsals, ahead of his set -- and would you looky here ... he's got an attractive female companion tagging along for the ride.

Indeed, this mystery gal seemed to be the only one cruising with Johnny here ... handing him a bag at one point. Could just be a staffer/roadie who's working with him on tour -- or, of course, it could be a love interest ... although there isn't too much evidence to prove that.

There's no clear PDA we can see, but this woman does look to be happy to be in Johnny's presence. Everyone seems to be fascinated by who Johnny may or may not be dating these days -- first it was the Camille Vasquez speculation, which was BS, and now ... this.

In any case, it's great to see Mr. Depp is still in good spirits -- frankly, he has every reason to be. Amber's plea to have the verdict set aside was just shot down by a judge ... so if she wants one last chance to fight this thing, she'll have to appeal -- which will cost her money.

