Johnny Depp and Attorney Joelle Rich Dating During U.S. Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his former attorney, Joelle Rich, have actually been a thing for longer than we first thought ... but there are no plans for the two to settle down as an exclusive couple any time soon.

Sources connected to the pair tell us ... Johnny and Joelle were very much an item during his nasty trial with Amber Heard back in the summer. In fact, we're told Joelle left her kids and estranged husband in the UK for 2 months while she was in Virginia supporting Johnny.

What's more, we're told Joelle had no role in Johnny's legal defense here in the U.S. ... so her appearance in court was strictly for pleasure, no business.

Play video content TMZ.com

One thing our sources are adamant about -- Johnny and Joelle are NOT exclusive. In fact, a source connected to Johnny's new movie tells us he's recently been spotted on set getting cozy with a new woman while filming over in France.