Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Who Repped Him in UK Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Turns out Johnny Depp is indeed dating one of his lawyers in his defamation case, but it's NOT Camille Vasquez.

Johnny is dating an attorney named Joelle Rich, who repped him in the UK trial that he lost. Apparently, Johnny didn't hold that defeat against her, because TMZ has confirmed they are indeed together.

Rich is married but now in the process of getting divorced. She and her estranged husband share 2 kids.

Rich was not part of the Virginia trial team that beat Amber Heard, but she was present in court for "support," this according to Us Weekly which broke the story.

Lots of folks who followed the Virginia trial were convinced ... Johnny and Camille were together, something that angered Camille who called the speculation "sexist."