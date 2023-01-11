Jeff Beck Dead at 78 After Contracting Bacterial Meningitis

Jeff Beck, a guitar legend who first made a name for himself back in the '60s, has died.

In an announcement Wednesday, his family said, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Of course, the death comes as a surprise to many, especially given the fact Beck just did a series of shows with his longtime friend, Johnny Depp.

Beck and Depp took the stage around the world following Johnny's trial with Amber Heard -- where crowds flocked to shows to not only watch the musicians in action, but to voice their support for Depp, too.

Johnny and Beck released a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation" in 2020.

Born in England, Beck first gained momentum with the Yardbirds and then became the frontman for the Jeff Beck Group as well as Beck, Bogert & Appice. He's won the Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance six times and once for Best Pop Instrumental Performance. He was also inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Beck was 78.

