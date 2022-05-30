Johnny Depp Rocks Out Onstage at Concert in England with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp is not sitting at home anxiously waiting for the jury to decide his fate ... he's rocking out in England, and one of the songs has a title at the heart of the trial.

Johnny hit the stage with Jeff Beck in Sheffield England Sunday. Beck's touring the U.K. and Johnny made a surprise appearance, and the crowd went wild.

Depp joined Beck for their 2020 collab, "Isolation." But, the ironic moment ... they covered Marvin Gaye's "What Going On." Slap a question mark on the title, and that's precisely what the jury is deciding.

They also performed Hendrix's "Little Wing."

There's a buzz Johnny might perform Monday and Tuesday night with Beck at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London, but a Tuesday performance seems improbable. The jury is deliberating that day and could reach a verdict, and given the drama and Johnny's commitment to the trial, it's almost certain he wants to be in position in case there's a decision.

Depp died his hair for the performance ... it's much lighter than how he appeared in court.

As he testified, he came to Hollywood expecting to be a musician, which is his passion. He formed an epic band back in 2015, the Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper and they frequently played at the Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip.