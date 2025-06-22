Johnny Depp Calls Himself a 'Crash Test Dummy' for #MeToo Movement

Johnny Depp says the industry used him as the #MeToo test case ... likening himself to a "crash test dummy" in a rambling new interview.

The embattled actor sat down for an interview with The Times ... and, he was asked numerous questions about his relationship with Amber Heard -- and, his excommunication from Hollywood circles.

Depp says he feels he was a "crash test dummy" for the movement ... pointing out he was taken to task before even allegations against Harvey Weinstein came out. Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault in a retrial just earlier this month.

JD explains there were people in his life connected to the industry -- people who even came to his kids' birthday parties -- who put distance between them and him after Heard accused him of abuse.

Johnny says he took his lumps ... telling the Times, "I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe." before adding “Better go woke!”

Depp -- who is slowly making a career comeback, including directing Al Pacino and Stephen Graham in the new flick "Modi" -- said he was a "sucker" for falling for Heard.

He says there are people who, "when you try to love and help them, will start to give you an understanding of what that malaise, that perturbance was in their eyes. It manifests itself in other ways" -- so sounds like he doesn't have fond memories of his time with AH.

BTW ... the whole interview's worth a read -- 'cause Depp gets into his past relationships, early days of fame and even his complicated relationship with his parents.

Play video content