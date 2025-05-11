Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Expands Her Family

Amber Heard’s family has grown in a big way!

The actress welcomed twin babies, making her a proud mom of three. She shared the news on her Instagram on Sunday writing ... "Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years."

She continued ... "Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full."

She concluded her post sharing that, "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully."

The twins are her second and third children, and join her 4-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige who was born back in 2021.

Heard, who keeps her personal life private following her divorce and defamation trial against ex-Johnny Depp, revealed the news about her growing family in December. At the time, she didn't reveal she was expecting twins.