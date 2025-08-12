Johnny Depp Seems Open to 'Pirates of Caribbean' Return, Jerry Bruckheimer Says

It may be a pirate's life for Johnny Depp ... because one of the most powerful men in Hollywood thinks the actor would be open to returning to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.

Mega producer Jerry Bruckheimer just revealed Johnny seems open to reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in a sixth 'Pirates' flick ... on one condition.

Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly he's talked to Johnny about a new 'Pirates' movie and says, "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know."

The script may not be the only hurdle here ... Disney owns the franchise and the studio cut ties with Johnny over all the Amber Heard drama. So that relationship would have to be patched up.

Johnny is the face of the franchise, though ... and his 'Pirates' movies have reportedly made over $4.5 billion.

