Ryan Reynolds Compares Blake-Baldoni Drama to Johnny Depp & Amber Heard

Don't Sit Back and Take It Like Depp Did

Johnny Depp is getting his name dragged into the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama ... and it's all because of some newly revealed text messages fired off by Ryan Reynolds.

New legal docs obtained by TMZ feature texts between Ryan and his talent agent, Warren Zavala ... and they're chatting about Lively and Baldoni's PR strategies when Ryan name-drops Depp.

The exchange, from August 2024, goes like this ... Zavala says of Baldoni, "It's this guys incredible ego. It feels like he's laying a trap if her truth surfaces, while promoting a narrative digitally."

Ryan replies, "Yeah. But honestly, someone is just gonna tell a journalist the real deal and it's gonna blow up in his face."

Zavala responds, "One would think. But the truth does become muddled sometimes. That's why I'm concerned if he's laying a trap. I hope this fraud s*** weasel is exposed. I just want to protect our downside. The movie working is everything. Let's see if the noise subsides."

Ryan's agent then sends him a link to a story about Baldoni and Lively fighting over the final cut to "It Ends With Us" ... and says, "This is all spin. I think we let it burn."

Ryan shoots back, "How'd that work out for Depp??" ... referencing the Depp and Amber Heard drama from back in the day.

Zavala answers, "Not well. Cratered both of them ultimately."

Ryan's agent proceeds to call Baldoni an "egotistical s*** weasel with a god complex" ... and Ryan rips Baldoni as a "human rounding error."