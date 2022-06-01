Jury Reaches Verdict in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case

The jury has come to a conclusion on who's telling the truth and who's lying in Depp vs. Heard, and they will read their verdict at 3 PM Eastern time.

This was day 3 of deliberations, and the jury informed the judge just minutes ago they have reached a verdict.

As you know, they will decide both Johnny's claim that Amber allegedly defamed him, and Amber's countersuit alleging basically the same thing.

Although Johnny is suing for $50 million and Amber doubt that, vindication could be even more important to both of them.

Amber will be in court for the reading of the verdict. Johnny will not. A source close to Johnny tells TMZ, "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 PM verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom."

A rep for Amber is bashing Depp's decision, telling us, "Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

As we reported, Johnny has been doing concerts for the last 3 days in the U.K. with Jeff Beck. He presumably will do more concerts there before returning to the U.S.