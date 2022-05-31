Johnny Depp Plays Albert Hall with Jeff Beck as He Awaits Jury Verdict

Play video content SplashNews.com

Johnny Depp now has something in common with The Beatles -- they have both played the famed Royal Albert Hall in England.

Johnny hit the stage Monday for the second night in a row with Jeff Beck ... this, as he awaits a verdict in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Beck and Johnny have a years-long connection. In introducing his bud, Beck said, "He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven't stopped laughing since."

As for whether the crowd loved it ... well, there were several standing O's.