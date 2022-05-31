Johnny Depp Plays Albert Hall with Jeff Beck as He Awaits Jury Verdict
5/31/2022 6:28 AM PT
Johnny Depp now has something in common with The Beatles -- they have both played the famed Royal Albert Hall in England.
Johnny hit the stage Monday for the second night in a row with Jeff Beck ... this, as he awaits a verdict in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.
Beck and Johnny have a years-long connection. In introducing his bud, Beck said, "He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven't stopped laughing since."
They repeated the songs they sang together the night before in Sheffield ... John Lennon's "Isolation," Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing," Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," and The Beatles' "A Day In The Life."
As for whether the crowd loved it ... well, there were several standing O's.
It's not clear yet, but it's almost certain Johnny winged his way back to the U.S., where he can be near as a jury in Virginia decides who wins and who loses. The implications are huge and could determine if Johnny and/or Amber will have a career in the aftermath.