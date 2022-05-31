'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Ship Cruises By Courthouse As Jury Deliberates
5/31/2022 10:22 AM PT
A huge "Pirates of the Caribbean"-themed ship cruised by the very courthouse where the star of the franchise is waiting to hear his fate.
The "boat" sits atop a flatbed truck and made a splash smack Tuesday in front of the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.
The vessel has a Captain Jack Sparrow banner hanging off the side, displaying the actor's face for all to see ... it's also got a mannequin pirate in front, manning a cannon while looking out onto the choppy waters/sidewalk.
Johnny was spending time overseas during the holiday weekend -- although he traveled by air -- hitting the stage Monday for the second night in a row with Jeff Beck at the famed Royal Albert Hall in England, playing hits all night long.
Odds are, Johnny took a trip back to the states after his 2-night rock session ... so he can be in position as the jury decides who to believe -- himself, Amber, or neither.