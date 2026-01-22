Jameela Jamil Brands Blake Lively 'Suicide Bomber' & 'Villain' in Private Texts

Jameela Jamil’s feminist, women-first image may be taking a serious hit ... 'cause newly revealed texts show her absolutely torching Blake Lively behind the scenes!

In unsealed court docs tied to the ongoing Lively vs. Baldoni "It Ends With Us" legal war, a batch of the British actress' private messages from 2024 with Justin Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, are now being submitted as evidence in the case ... and they’re brutal.

Jameela goes all in on the "Gossip Girl" alum, calling her a "suicide bomber" and a "villain," while Jennifer repeatedly drops the C-word.

One exchange shows the two reacting to a TikTok involving Blake, with Jennifer writing, "I want to officially incorporate nightmare c*** and demon c*** into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; She's doing this to herself."

Jameela fires back, "She’s a suicide bomber at this point," then slams Blake for sharing a domestic violence hotline and abuse stats tied to "It Ends With Us," brushing it off as the bare minimum, writing, "So cold; Just some stats and a link."

When Jennifer later says, "I hate her so much," Jameela piles on again, replying, "So much; I've never seen such a bizarre villain act before; She's OVER over."

A source close to Blake tells TMZ ... "It's disappointing that instead of listening to women when they speak out other women call them names and discredit them in defense of a fake male feminist."

The Baldoni and Lively trial is currently set for May 2026.