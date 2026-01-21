Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Reacts to Sony Exec Calling Blake Lively 'Terrorist'

Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, is confident newly unsealed documents from Blake Lively's lawsuit against his client will end up clearing Baldoni's name ... especially in light of what a movie executive had to say about Blake.

Here's the deal ... newly filed legal docs show Sony Pictures executive Andrea Giannetti referred to Blake as a "f***ing terrorist" amid rising tensions on the "It Ends With Us" set.

Giannetti said she called Blake a "terrorist" in a comment to producer Jamey Heath ... lashing out at Blake after learning the actress threatened to walk away from the film unless a list of demands was met.

Freedman tells TMZ ... "As stated all along, and reflected in our client's motions, as well as in messages from Sony discussing Ms. Lively's behaviors, the evidence does not support the claims as a matter of law. A simple read of the newly released message exchanges make the truth abundantly clear."

Baldoni's lawyer adds ... "We remain confident in the legal process and clearing the names of all of the Justin Baldoni parties."

It should also be noted Giannetti texted Blake after the movie made $50 million at the box office ... showering the actress with praise by pointing out her "blood sweat tears" and "brilliant smarts" are in every frame of the film. In his deposition, Giannetti testified the film was a gigantic success raking in close to $350 million total.

Other unsealed documents Tuesday included text messages between Blake and Taylor Swift -- including one in which Taylor wrote ... "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."