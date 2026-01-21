Blake Lively Patched Up Taylor Swift Relationship Weeks Before Baldoni Suit

Blake Lively basically bent over backwards to save her shaky relationship with Taylor Swift just before suing Justin Baldoni ... a move that may have ensured her most powerful ally was in her corner before launching this long and chaotic legal battle.

In a December 2024 text thread, obtained by TMZ, Blake awkwardly reached out to Taylor to check in because she "felt like a bad friend lately."

And Taylor just straight up agrees with her ... "You're not wrong," she wrote.

Good thing Blake reached out!

According to Taylor's texts, there had been a cold shift in the way Blake talked to her, which made Taylor feel more like an employee than a friend.

Taylor said, "There has been a lot of the Justin stuff but I've been through things like this before and I know how all consuming it is. It's more like ... it's felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees. You said the word 'we' like 18 times. And it feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you've been going through but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself."

Extending an olive branch, Taylor assured Blake there was no need to apologize, writing, "Just come back please."

And, folks, Blake happily did!

The two texted late into the night and spent about an hour exchanging messages the next afternoon. That's when Taylor referred to Justin as a "bitch" in a text we showed you yesterday.

And now we know, Taylor will be called as a witness by Baldoni if the case goes to trial. We're told Taylor would be called as a hostile witness, meaning that because she clearly had a bias against Baldoni, his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, can really put her on the hot seat by asking leading questions.