Amber Heard All Smiles as Johnny Depp Films Hollywood Return

All Smiles In Spain As Johnny Films Hollywood Return

Johnny Depp is happy to be working on a Hollywood movie set again, and Amber Heard looks happy to be living the lowkey mom life over in Europe.

Check out these photos of Amber on a walk with her kiddos over in Madrid ... she's all smiles on a Friday outing in the Spanish capital.

Amber looks content pushing a stroller ... far from the glitz, glamour, and drama of Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Amber's ex is getting back on the horse.

We saw Johnny a couple weeks ago in full costume and makeup as the Ghost of Christmas Future ... he's playing Ebenezer Scrooge in an upcoming adaption of "A Christmas Carol."