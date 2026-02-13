Amber Heard All Smiles as Johnny Depp Films Hollywood Return
Johnny Depp is happy to be working on a Hollywood movie set again, and Amber Heard looks happy to be living the lowkey mom life over in Europe.
Check out these photos of Amber on a walk with her kiddos over in Madrid ... she's all smiles on a Friday outing in the Spanish capital.
Amber looks content pushing a stroller ... far from the glitz, glamour, and drama of Hollywood.
Meanwhile, Amber's ex is getting back on the horse.
We saw Johnny a couple weeks ago in full costume and makeup as the Ghost of Christmas Future ... he's playing Ebenezer Scrooge in an upcoming adaption of "A Christmas Carol."
Two very different paths for the former lovers turned legal foes ... but at least they both look happy here.