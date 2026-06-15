Play video content Video: LAPD Shoots and Kills Dog As Owner Celebrates Knicks' NBA Championship FOX 11 Los Angeles

LAPD shot and killed a 2-year-old dog who wasn't doing anything wrong ... at least according to his owner.

Cops were responding to a call Saturday from a resident who wanted them to check on a screaming woman in a Canoga Park condo building. When officers arrived, they fatally shot the woman's dog, Jameson, claiming he rushed at the officers.

But his owner, Marie Marseille, says that's not what happened. She told FOX 11 ... "Jameson wasn't baring teeth. He wasn't growling. He wasn't aggressive. He wasn't barking. He was just moving towards the officer."

Video of the emotional aftermath shows Marie wailing over the dog's body as about 10 officers mill around.

At one point, a neighbor yelled at them ... "What is the purpose of all of you?" Another clapped and sarcastically said ... "Hey, good job. This is what we pay for. Amazing. Amazing. Good work, guys."

Moments before the cops allegedly killed her dog, Marie had taken a picture of him in a New York Knicks jersey.

The neighbor who called 911 told ABC7 they thought the woman was in trouble, but she was just celebrating the Knicks' win. They told the outlet they feel guilty for calling the cops.

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